Do not mess with this mama! Former Counting On star Amy King (née Duggar) slammed a fan who sent her a DM urging her to have more children after baby No. 1.

“Hello, Amy. I would just like to say you are a good mom but aren’t you a little behind [compared to] some other famous people who are having four babies by the time they are 20?” a screenshot of the message from the fan read, which Amy, 34, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 18. “You only have one. He’s so cute. I think your body is fine to have more. I like you to have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace, you should have been pregnant again like yesterday. OK, girl well if you need help losing weight I can help you. Just DM … So much love.”

In her caption, the Arkansas native responded to the fan’s rude message with several bullet points. “First off, I’m flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says, ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids,’ to a total stranger?! This is for all the ‘Karen’s out there,'” Amy hit back.

She went on to explain that her body had “been through a lot” to give her “the sweetest boy ever,” mentioning 24-month-old son Daxton, whom she shares with husband Dillon King. She said the physical toll pregnancy and childbirth took on her body was “worth it,” but added she still needs “to heal” after nearly one year since undergoing a cesarean section. “C-sections are no joke and vertigo is/ was very hard on me. I still get dizzy sometimes but I’m getting stronger every day,” she added.

Amy said she’s also “tired” because of how “rough” it has been for her to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, which took “a hit” on her business. The former TLC star said she needs to be on her “A game” in order to run her clothing boutique. “I need to give it my all. I need to stay creative and focus on 3130. Children are such a blessing, but I can’t imagine being pregnant again right now. I’d be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good headspace and that’s OK to admit.”

Another reason why Amy feels she’s not ready for baby No. 2 is because she’s a “very hands-on” type of mother. “I also want to give my son my full attention. This toddler stage is so amazing and I don’t want to miss a thing!” she explained.

Courtesy of Amy Duggar/Instagram

The brunette beauty then criticized the fan’s word choice. “A women’s body is not a factory!! Yes, our bodies can do miraculous things! But I hate that phrase ‘pop out. Umm. No. It’s WORK. And our bodies go through a lot!” she clapped back.

Lastly, Amy defended women who chose to be “one and done” and have one child. “I am an only child, and I think I grew up just fine. So cheers to the mamas who decide to have one child! Honestly, we are teetering on that idea,” Amy said, hinting she and Dillon are thinking about not having any more kids.

“Some women are designed not to have large families. I am one of them. Too much noise, chaos, it’s just not for me. But kudos to those mama’s who do! God gave you superhuman strength,” Amy concluded her message, adding a plea to fans to stop comparing her to her Duggar family members, who are known for having large families. “It’s exhausting always being compared to other people. I’m in my thirties now, away from that show and I’m so over it. It just has to stop.”