Amy Duggar Embraces ‘Real’ Post-Baby Body in New Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 1: ‘I Almost Deleted’

Courtesy of Amy Duggar/Instagram

Real is beautiful! Amy King (née Duggar) showed off her post-baby body with a message about self-love nine months after welcoming her first child with husband Dillon King. The former TV personality said she “almost deleted” the new photos because of insecurities, but ultimately changed her mind.

“I was like ughh ‘my arms are too flabby, look at that pooch and why am I so white!?’ We can be so hard on ourselves sometimes, and for what reason!?” the Marriage Boot Camp alum wrote in her caption on Wednesday, July 15.

Amy, 33, posed and smiled in a striped purple dress in the first photo and cradled her bundle of joy, Daxton King, in the second shot.

“I have nothing to feel embarrassed about and there’s no reason I should feel bad about this picture at all,” she continued, letting her followers know the image is “not edited.”

“After surgery, I had extreme vertigo. It was awful, I couldn’t walk halfway across the store without needing to sit down or hold on to something. I always felt like at any moment I could pass out,” the TLC alum shared. “I couldn’t work out or really be active at all, and it does show but that’s OK!! It’s getting better though, and I’m excited to go on a long walk very soon! I’ll definitely track my progress! I’m so glad I didn’t delete this pic, mom pooch and all! #loveyourbody #mombod.”

Courtesy of Amy King Duggar/Instagram

The 3130 clothing store owner previously revealed she delivered her son via a scheduled C-section on her October 9 due date. Daxton was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long when he came into the world. Nowadays, he’s settled in at home with his mom and dad!

After welcoming her bouncing baby boy, Amy began sharing several photos of her pride and joy online, and was unfortunately met with criticism from parent-shamers. In February, she fired back after some people were upset their son was sleeping in bed with Dillon.

“I’m just trying to post a picture of my husband being sweet to our son because he’s a good daddy and instead, I have moms attacking each other,” Amy wrote via Instagram. “My baby does not sleep in bed with us.”

“They fell asleep like that and it’s OK because my husband protected him and he’s fine … I don’t like that women are bashing other women about how they are parenting,” Amy pointed out. “What matters is that we are all beautiful. We are trying our very best.”

Ain’t it the truth!