She’s opening up about the experience. Amy King (née Duggar) addressed why she wasn’t shown at Mary Duggar’s funeral when the emotional Counting On finale aired on Tuesday, December 17. The new mom discussed how incredibly difficult it was to lose her beloved family member in her heartfelt statement on Instagram, noting how she’s still mourning the loss of Mary.

“It’s OK to request to grieve in private … it’s OK to not want to be shown,” the 33-year-old began her vulnerable caption. “I was a mess that day, and even though it was a celebration of her life it was still probably the hardest day I’ve ever had.”

“Not a day has gone by where I don’t think of her, she wasn’t just a grandma to me, but more of a best friend,” Amy continued, garnering several messages of support from fans. “I hope you do watch the service tonight … she was so so loved.”

Jim Bob’s mother tragically passed away in June 2019 after accidentally drowning in the swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas. At the time, she was 78 years old.

“Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it’s our understanding that [Mary] had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool,” a rep for the famous brood revealed to UsWeekly shortly after the devastating news broke.

Many of her family members gathered on June 17 to celebrate her life in Tontitown. Amy was among those in attendance and she later posted a sentimental message on social media. “There was a rainbow the day Gma passed away … I’m standing in Gma’s front yard right now on the day of her funeral … and look,” she wrote.

Amy concluded, “You know Gma would say ‘Rainbows are a sign of God’s Faithfulness.’ What a beautiful sight to see!”

The mother of one also took to Instagram Stories on December 17 to express how grateful she was for the kind words she’s been receiving as the funeral aired on TLC, saying, “Thank you for all the love and support that you all have shown me over the years, even if I’m not on TV, you guys are still so sweet and so loving.”