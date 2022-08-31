Former 19 Kids and Counting star Amy King (née Duggar) seemingly called her cousin Josh Duggar a “narcissist and sociopath” and slammed his wife, Anna Duggar, in an explosive public message.

“WAKE UP @AnnaDuggar [AND] ANYONE ELSE WHO IS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH SOMEONE LIKE THIS,” Amy, 35, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, August 31.

Her tweet accompanied a screenshot of a lengthy statement that addressed a toxic partner.

“Narcissists and sociopaths have no guilt about laying in bed next to you while texting another woman or man,” the quote read in Amy’s tweet. “They can take you out on a date all while they have a significant other. They can be married and have kids, all while having multiple online dating profiles. They can follow and comment on dozens of pornographic social media accounts all while simultaneously declaring their primary partner the ‘love of their life’ in public. Their lack of empathy is stunning; their disrespect has no boundaries.”

A rep for Josh did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy of Amy King/Twitter

Amy has been vocal about the former disgraced reality star before. On May 17, she penned a letter to Anna, 34, via Instagram encouraging her to think about the possibility of divorce despite their family’s religious beliefs, which frown down on divorce.

“Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes,” Amy wrote in her post. “You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support. … If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh.”

Shortly afterward, the Counting On alum exclusively opened up to In Touch about her feelings on Anna’s position throughout the ordeal.

“I would tell her to call, to contact me, come to my house and let me just, girl to girl, woman and woman and mama to mama, you know… just, I’m here,” Amy said on May 18. “I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this.”

Amy then went on to offer her home to Anna and her seven children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson — whom she shares with Josh.

“I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.” she noted. “I can tag her in every [Instagram] post I do. And I can, you know, send her text messages and let her know that like, if you ever need just someone to talk to you, you know, just come to my house, I’ll make tea, I’ll make coffee and we can just sit and you can cry and you can be open and vulnerable and you can actually tell me your feelings and they’re not gonna be, I won’t tell the world, you know.”

When it comes to Josh, Amy hasn’t held back on how she viewed him ahead of his sentencing on child pornography charges.

“He’s in for a rude awakening,” Amy said about him serving jail time. “And I would be very, very, very fearful if I were him.”

In December 2021, Josh was found guilty on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possessions of child pornography. On May 25, In Touch confirmed that Josh was sentenced to 151 months (12.5 years) behind bars. On June 24, he was transferred from the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville, Texas. On July 12, In Touch exclusively confirmed that his release date from prison was scheduled to August 12, 2032, indicating that he will serve less than his 12.5-year sentence.