Doing her! Amy King (née Duggar) unveiled subtle, new Botox results and she is very pleased with the outcome.

“Sharing my Botox results!!” the TLC personality, 36, wrote via Instagram alongside before and after photos of her transformation on Tuesday, April 25. “I couldn’t be happier.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting alum is known for not being raised like her other conservative Duggar family members and is outspoken against the strict principles of the non-denominational religious organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, the famous household followed.

IBLP’s founder Bill Gothard’s teachings would include “male superiority and female obedience,” guidelines on how men and women should dress, homeschooling curriculums and Bible memorization, according to a July 2016 article in The Chicago Magazine.

During a 2018 interview with the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, the Counting On star revealed that she ended up on the show because producers liked displaying the sharp contrast between her and her conservative cousins. Amy explained that she caught the attention of producers after laughing at the idea of chaperoning her cousin Josh Duggar and his then-fiancée, Anna Duggar.

“[A producer] saw me covering my mouth … so he came up to me, and he goes, ‘Who are you?’ and I was like, ‘I’m Amy, I’m the cousin. I’m sorry, I wasn’t trying to laugh,’ and he was like, ‘No, that kind of brings a new element to the show,’” she explained. “He was like, ‘Well, do you want to be the chaperone?’ And I was like, ‘Well, you probably wouldn’t like that … I’d probably just let them kind of do whatever they wanted to do.’”

Amy is also vocal in calling out Josh, 35, amid his child molestation trial and subsequent imprisonment. The disgraced reality TV alum was found guilty in December 2021 of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He is currently behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas, where he is serving his 151-month — roughly 12.5-year — sentence.



Ahead of his May 2022 sentencing, Amy wrote an open letter to his wife, Anna, 34, urging her that there was “no shame” in divorcing her husband amid the scandal.

“Anna, I feel for you,” Amy wrote via Instagram at the time. “No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support. … I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh.”

After posting the emotional message, Amy exclusively revealed to In Touch that she would welcome Anna and her children into her home. Anna shares her seven children, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson, with Josh.

“I would tell her to call, to contact me, come to my house and let me just, girl to girl, woman and woman and mama to mama, you know… just, I’m here. I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this,” Amy said at the time. “I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.”

Throughout her husband’s imprisonment, Josh’s wife has been particularly quiet.

In January 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that the mom of seven is “constantly praying” about their marriage. “Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the family insider revealed. “She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”