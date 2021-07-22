Extending an olive branch? If you’re a fan of History Channel’s show American Pickers, then what happened between costars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz may have crossed your mind.

The History Channel confirmed that Fritz, 55, will not be returning to the series on Wednesday, July 21, leading many to wonder if the drama between the costars had anything to do with it.

“I didn’t leave the show,” Fritz previously said of his absence from the series following his last appearance in March 2020. “I finished shooting, and then I had a little back surgery, and the pandemic came,” he told The Sun in a recent interview, sharing that he had also been dealing with complications from Crohn’s disease.

Fritz shockingly revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Wolfe, 57, in two years and explained why there is some tension still lingering between them. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is,” the How to Pick Vintage Motorcycles author, who has been featured on the show since 2010, shared with the publication.

The TV personality did not share the reason for their falling out, but hinted Wolfe’s lack of effort to maintain a friendship was the tip of the iceberg when it came to their behind-the-scenes issues.

“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent,” Fritz said. “I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler, and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second, and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.” Fritz also noted that he’s more of a low-key person, adding, “I’m not arrogant, and I’m more of a regular ol’ guy.”

Viewers used to watch the duo travel across the country in hopes of finding rare artifacts and national treasures with stories deeply rooted in American history.

In recent weeks, Frank dropped 65 pounds and has been focused on leading a healthier lifestyle, while his former costar is planning on taking the reins with American Pickers going forward.

Wolfe, for his part, wished his former costar the best following news of Fritz’ exit from the show, and he appears to be over the animosity. “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” Wolfe told Entertainment Weekly in a statement on July 21. “The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle) and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

A+E Networks, which own History, did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.​​​