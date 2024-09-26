Mike Wolfe and former American Pickers costar Frank Fritz have buried the hatchet after a they had a falling out in 2020 and are now enjoying quiet talks and get-togethers as Frank continues to recover from his debilitating stroke.

“Mike is sorry for the way he treated Frank,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch of the 60-year-old TV host. “He didn’t deserve the cold shoulder.”

The drama between Mike and Frank, 58, began when Frank stopped appearing on the show beginning with the March 9, 2020, episode.

At first, there was no explanation for his absence. However, Frank later revealed that he took some time away from filming to have back surgery, which left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine, according to The U.S. Sun. Amid his recovery, he was also continuing to deal with his chronic Crohn’s disease.

Frank would not return to the show for its 22nd season in 2021. Then, in July of that year, he told The Sun, “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

One year later, Frank was found unresponsive in his Iowa home after suffering a stroke. Despite their differences, Mike wished his former friend well, telling Instagram followers, “Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

While it’s been years of drama between Mike and Frank, the In Touch source says Mike is “trying to make up for it now by being a better friend.”



According to the insider, “They’ve had a few teary conversations, and Mike’s trying harder to be there for his friend. It’s slow going, but Frank’s doing well, and he’s in good spirits.”

Fans of the reality TV stars may even see a reunion in the near future. “Mike’s suggested Frank come on the show for a visit,” says the source, “and that’s been a strong motivation point for Frank.”

“Mike and the crew are all for it when Frank feels he’s ready,” says the source. “The fans would love it. The show hasn’t been the same without Frank.”

However, the feeling among Frank’s friends is that he “shouldn’t push himself too soon,” says the source.

In August 2023, a friend close to Frank told The Sun that he started walking. “Frank continues to improve daily. You’re never 100 percent after a stroke, but he’s fine. He’s aware of what’s going on,” the pal previously told the publication.

In May 2023, it was reported that Mike and Frank had reunited over Memorial Day weekend.

“Mike has been wanting to see Frank for quite some time,” a friend told The Quad-City Times. “Frank just now felt up to seeing him. It was Frank’s request to see Mike.”

The friend said that the reunion went down in the room where Frank had been receiving care from his stroke. While she wasn’t present for the entire conversation, she shared that the men “were both in tears” as they reminisced.

Frank has still not returned to American Pickers as he continues to focus on his health.