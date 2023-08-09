Nearly two months after she was found wandering in downtown L.A. and placed on a psychiatric hold, Amanda Bynes is getting more help.

“She wants to work on her illness,” an insider tells In Touch of the She’s the Man actress, who had been receiving outpatient treatment for bipolar and manic depressive order. “She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn’t feel so isolated.”

The 37-year-old was first hospitalized on a psych hold in 2013 and was put under a conservatorship that lasted until March 2022. She’s struggled ever since. “Clearly, living by herself wasn’t helping her,” explains the insider. “She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself.” An inpatient facility, on the other hand, offers stability. “Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment,” says the insider. “Now she has hope things will improve.”