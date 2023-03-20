Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after bowing out of 90s Con at the last minute, multiple outlets have reported.

The former actress, 36, was placed on a 72-hour hold, a source told NBC News on Monday, March 20, adding, “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

Amanda was found walking near downtown Los Angeles naked when she waved down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, TMZ reported the same day, via an eyewitness, adding that it was Amanda who called 911.

The She’s the Man star was scheduled to reunite with her All That cast mates Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg on Saturday, March 18, at the nostalgia convention taking place at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Kel told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve just been praying for her,” following the star’s well-publicized breakdown in 2013. She had been recovering and graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

“It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better,” he added. Amanda’s incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, March 19.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at 90s Con,” Amanda told People in January when the All That reunion was announced.

Amanda was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013 after a series of troubling incidents that included allegedly trying to light a dog on fire. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, received legal control of her daughter’s medical and financial affairs. Amanda’s nine-year-long conservatorship ended in March 2022 after years of working on her mental health issues.

The Easy A star announced on Twitter in 2014 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression. Amanda later sought mental health treatment in March 2020, her attorney, David Esquibias, confirmed, adding reports that she was “suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false.”

The announcement came one month after Amanda told Instagram followers she was celebrating 14 months of sobriety following past struggles with addiction issues.

Two months later in May 2020, Amanda revealed to fans, “Spent the last [two] months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well ! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”