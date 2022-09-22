Speaking out. Adam Levine accuser Alyson Rose says the Maroon 5 singer was “out of line” with his flirty DMs in an exclusive tell-all interview with In Touch amid his alleged cheating scandal.

“He’s in the wrong, in my opinion. I do feel like he was out of line at the end of the day, but that’s his own problem that he should work on,” Rose tells In Touch. “He crossed so many lines. He shouldn’t be DMing normal girls and asking them for pictures, multiple girls, when he has a wife and is one of the most famous people ever.”

She continues, “It’s a known fact that he was free-falling it on Instagram. I saw TikToks before this even came out of him scrolling through girls’ stories on Instagram and that’s how it happened with me.”

The two allegedly met online, as Rose claims he had viewed one of her posts on social media, and she asked him how he came across her profile.

“I was volunteering on Skid Row. I have friends that have a non-profit and help people down there, and I posted a video that morning and one of the viewers was him,” Rose explains. “I was like, ‘How did Adam Levine see my s—t?’ I asked him, ‘How did you find me?’ and he said I came up on his ‘For You Page.’ He’s notoriously known for watching girls’ stories on Instagram.”

Rose also admits that she wasn’t a big fan of Levine’s music and claims that she “wasn’t aware he was married” to wife Behati Prinsloo at the time they allegedly “started talking.” The couple got married in July 2014 and share daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Prinsloo, 34, announced she is pregnant and expecting their third child together on September 15.

“I’ve told him before, ‘I don’t like your band.’ Even in the first messages to him, I went and scrolled through his page and was like, ‘Oh s—t, you have a girlfriend. I’m really sorry,’ and then he said something else that was really terrible,” Rose explains. “I literally talked to him about tattoos 24/7. We talked about tattoos all the time — that’s what the majority of our conversations were about. Did he call me hot and ask me for pictures? Yes, he did. Is that out of line? Yeah. Should I have been talking to him? Maybe not, but I was single. I didn’t seek him out and I didn’t meet him.”

The Instagram model further claims the women Levine has allegedly “spoken to” bear a striking resemblance to her. “They literally look like me,” she says. “They have big blue eyes or have dark or blonde hair. What are you doing, bro?”

Rose’s decision to come forward about her experience with Levine, 43, comes three days after Instagram model Sumner Stroh exposed him on social media. On Monday, September 19, Stroh, 23, publicly claimed in a TikTok video that she had an affair with the “Misery” artist for about one year, noting that she felt “manipulated” by Levine. The father of two denied the allegations shortly afterward.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20, adding, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In regards to his statement, I think he knows what he did was wrong,” Rose adds. “He knows he DMed a million girls and asked for pictures, but I don’t think he actually f—ked some girl. He doesn’t seem like he would have done that.”

Since then, multiple other women have come forward to accuse the “Moves Like Jagger” singer of sending them flirty messages, including comedian Maryka, Adam’s former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, and most recently Auburn University college student Ashley Russell.

“He really gained my trust because we actually have some mutual friends, so I feel like he kind of trusted me, but I’ve also talked to many girls that have been like ‘Oh, he felt like he could trust me,’” Rose claims. “I feel like I got to know him, and I don’t feel like he actually would act on it, to be honest.”

A rep for Levine did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.