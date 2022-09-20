Clapping back. Sumner Stroh called out Adam Levine after he denied her claims that they had an affair during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo.

“Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20.

One day earlier, Sumner posted DMs that were allegedly from Adam, 43, in a TikTok video. The Instagram model claimed that the alleged affair lasted for about one year, while also claiming that she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” by the Maroon 5 lead singer.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” the Texas native said before revealing she was talking about Adam on Monday, September 19. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am.”

Sumner also posted the TikTok link to her Instagram Stories later that day as she shared her side of the story. “Aware people are going to try and fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about,” the text read. “It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

In a second TikTok video, the social media star apologized to Behati, 34, and said that she is “not the victim” here.

“I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children,” she said. “And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Adam and Behati tied the knot in 2014, while they share daughters Dusty and Gio. The couple are currently expecting baby No. 3 together.

One day after Sumner came forward with her allegations, the “She Will Be Loved” singer denied having the affair.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Adam wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”