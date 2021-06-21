That awkward first run-in between exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez could be coming very soon, as the former New York Yankees slugger has rented a Hamptons mansion just a mile down the road from J. Lo’s home.

Jennifer, 51, will be spending another summer at her $10 million Water Mill estate, where she and A-Rod — as well as their children from previous marriages — spent the summer of 2020.

Alex, 45, has rented a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton, which is a stone’s throw from J. Lo’s place, Page Six reports. He’s already making himself at home in the Hamptons. Alex was seen partying on Saturday, June 19, with none other than Lindsay Shookus! She’s the ex-girlfriend of Jennifer’s on-again beau, Ben Affleck.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Alex sat next to Lindsay, 41, at a backyard party in the Hamptons. The clip was posted to “Foodie Magician” Josh Beckerman‘s Instagram stories, with the caption, “Happy bday @shookushookus!” The Saturday Night Live producer’s birthday was on Friday, June 18.

However, Lindsay and Alex are just BFFs and nothing more. A rep for Alex told In Touch on Monday, June 21, “No story here. He was at [her] party for under an hour and have been friends for 15 years. Every girl he sits next to is not a girlfriend.”

With Jennifer always cherishing her summer Hamptons time, it could get interesting if she brings boyfriend Ben, 48, out east to her estate in the exclusive seaside enclave. Her 8,500 square foot custom built home can been seen in the photo below:

MEGA

The Marry Me star has so far been splitting her time between her homes in Los Angeles and Miami, ever since rekindling her romance with her former fiancé in late April. The former exes reconnected just two weeks after her split from A-Rod.

After four years together — two of which they were engaged — Alex and Jennifer released a joint statement on April 15 that read: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

It added, “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” But it came to a shock to the world when on April 30, Ben was photographed exiting Jennifer’s white Escalade in Los Angeles, 17 years after the iconic early aughts couple had split.

Ben is currently in Las Vegas directing a new film. But he can hopefully squeeze in a short break to head to the Hamptons for time alone with Jennifer at her gorgeous spread. Or better yet, spending more time getting to know J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max, whom she with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Gone Girl star was seen dining with Jennifer and her 13-year-old children at Nobu Malibu on June 13. They were part of a group celebrating J. Lo’s sister Lynda Lopez’s birthday. Max was photographed showing Ben something on his phone’s screen, while Emme later was seen checking it out, standing behind the couple.

Now fans must wait to see what will happen first: Ben and Jennifer’s first romantic trip to her Hamptons home as a couple, or her first run-in with Alex now that he’s summer neighbors with his former fiancée.