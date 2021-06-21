The plot thickens. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was spotted partying at Lindsay Shookus’ birthday party on Saturday, June 19. Lindsay previously dated the Hustlers star’s new boo, Ben Affleck.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the former baseball player, 45, sat next to Lindsay, 41, at a backyard party in the Hamptons. Josh Beckerman, also known as the “Foodie Magician,” performed a magic routine for the birthday girl’s guests.

Lindsay is dressed in a black top and a black and white patterned skirt in the clip. Alec sported an all-white look for the summer bash.

The clip was first posted to Josh’s Instagram Stories with the caption, “Happy bday @shookushookus!” The Saturday Night Live producer’s birthday is June 18.

The celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi also shared the sighting on their feed.

However, Lindsay and Alex are just BFFs and nothing special is going on. A rep for Alex told In Touch on Monday, June 21, “No story here. He was at [her] party for under an hour and have been friends for 15 years. Every girl he sits next to is not a girlfriend.”

Lindsay and Ben, 48, were in an on/off relationship from 2017 until 2019. Jennifer and the ex-New York Yankees player also began seeing each other in 2017 and broke off their engagement this past April. Ben and Jen dated from 2002 until 2004.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Bronx native made her third SNL hosting gig in December 2019 and just before her appearance, Lindsay went out to dinner with J. Lo and A-Rod.

Shortly after Jennifer and Alex’s split, the pop star started hanging out with her old flame. Ben and Jen have been spotted together in Miami, Montana and Los Angeles since April.

On May 26, an insider confirmed to In Touch that the pair were officially back together and “moving fast” with their romance.

J. Lo is also thinking of moving next to Ben and away from any “reminders” of Alex. A different source told In Touch earlier this month, “The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles.”

The insider added, “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving towards building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”