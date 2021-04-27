Alex Rodriguez still has a lot of love for ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and isn’t “ready to completely give up” on their relationship, an insider tells In Touch exclusively after their split.

“He‘s holding out hope and that‘s why he wanted to meet up with Jennifer,” the insider tells In Touch following their reunion in Los Angeles, California. Alex, 45, and J. Lo, 51, reportedly grabbed dinner together at the Hotel Bel-Air, the very same location the pair went on their first date back in 2017.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“She agreed to see him because they do have a lot of history and they also have some business dealings together,” adds the source. “Alex really thinks they could make it work, but in Jen‘s mind, romantically and marriage-wise, it‘s over.“

In Touch confirmed the A-listers “called off” their nearly two-year engagement in March 2021. Although they initially denied reports of their breakup, Jennifer and Alex later issued a joint statement confirming they decided to part ways after four years together.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the duo shared in April, confirming they would be cordial post-split. “We will continue to work together and support each other.”

The exes, who began dating in 2017, announced they were going to get married in March 2019. After getting engaged, Jennifer is “devastated” their relationship didn’t work out in the end, the insider tells In Touch. “She really was convinced that her forever romance was with him. Trust issues are huge for her and once that trust is broken it’s impossible for her to go back. The thought of getting her heart broken again is forcing her to stay strong.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After calling it quits, “a huge part of their connection now is their kids,” says the source. “They all get along well, and they were already living like the perfect blended family. Jen connected with his girls, and they loved her twins.”

Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. As for Alex, he is father to daughters Natasha and Ella shared with ex Cynthia Scurtis.

“Splitting up is like a divorce for the kids,” the insider tells In Touch. “It’s been really difficult for them.”