Awkward move. Alex Rodriguez shared a romantic tribute to Jennifer Lopez just hours before the pair broke their silence about their split on Thursday, April 15.

On Wednesday, April 14, the MLB legend, 45, shared an Instagram Story video of several framed photos of himself and the pop singer, 51, as well as a monogrammed plaque with their names on it. In the background, the Coldplay song “Fix You” could be heard — and he even tagged J. Lo in the post on top of a blue heart.

The former flames released a joint statement on Thursday about their bombshell breakup after two years of engagement. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple told Today. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In Touch confirmed that the A-listers had “called off their engagement” on March 12. “[Jennifer and Alex] are on a break. It’s been a long time coming. There were trust issues and the relationship just wasn’t working. They’re both sad about it,” the source explained. “She is prioritizing her family and kids. They may get back together in the future but need time to figure out what they really want.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer and Alex sparked breakup rumors in March when Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy‘s costars alluded to her hooking up with the former New York Yankee during the Bravo series’ season 7 reunion special. However, the 30-year-old maintained that she and the athlete were merely “acquaintances” and had never met up physically.

The exes started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. They planned to wed in 2020 — but ended up having to scrap their arrangements, not once, but twice. “We had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine,” Jen revealed in December 2020. “And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know.”

In a February interview with Allure, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer also confirmed she and her man were going strong amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she told the outlet. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”