What went wrong between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez? The former MLB star, 45, was “done pretending” that things between them were solid, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“He loves J. Lo and always will, but it just wasn’t working,” the insider adds, noting that things got rocky between the pair during their March trip to the Dominican Republic leading A-Rod to leave “early.”

The former power couple confirmed their split after nearly four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the duo shared in a joint statement to Today on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Prior to the athlete and Hustler star’s breakup confirmation, multiple outlets reported on March 12 that A-Rod and J. Lo, 51, had called it quits. One day later, a rep for the A-listers denied breakup rumors to In Touch. In a statement to TMZ from March 13, the couple said, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.” The publication also noted that their relationship woes had “nothing to do with a third party.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

At the time, rumors were swirling that A-Rod allegedly cheated on the songstress with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. During the Bravo shows season 7 reunion special in January, one of her costars alluded to the alleged affair, which initially sparked cheating speculation. The 31-year-old reality star subsequently denied rumors in a statement to Page Six, explaining that she was just an “acquaintance” with the former third baseman and things between them had “never been physical.”

A source close to A-Rod also told Us Weekly at the time that he had “never met” Madison. Despite their denial of the cheating allegations, a separate source told In Touch in March that J. Lo and A-Rod “did have some problems” before their split. “Jen is jealous and she hates bad press,” the insider said. “Especially cheating rumors on Alex’s part.”

The exes first started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement nearly two years later, in 2019. While they were forced to put their wedding plans on hold twice, the Selena actress told Allure in February that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, things were “really good” between them.

“We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she said during her cover story. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”