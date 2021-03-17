Long time coming? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly been dealing with relationship issues for a while.

“She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months,” a friend of the 51-year-old songstress told People on Wednesday, March 17. But despite their current turmoil, the pair is reportedly doing “whatever it takes to stay together” amid split rumors.

“Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person,” a source told the publication. “They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together.”

On March 12, the couple first sparked reports that they called it quits after four years together. The insider noted that the days following the breakup rumors have been “upsetting and stressful” for the and 45-year-old former baseball star, and they “have a lot of issues they hope they can work through.”

A source also told In Touch exclusively the pair “did have some problems” prior to split rumors. “Jen is jealous and she hates bad press,” the insider said. “Especially cheating rumors on Alex’s part.”

One day after multiple outlets reported that the couple broke up, Jennifer and Alex denied the rumors. “All the reports are inaccurate,” J. Lo and A-Rod told TMZ in a statement on March 13. “We are working through some things.” The publication also stated that their relationship woes have “nothing to do with a third party.”

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Jennifer and Alex’s ongoing relationship drama comes after Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy made headlines after rumors started swirling she had a fling with the athlete.

“[Jen] believed him when he told her that [the rumors] weren’t true. If she thought that Alex cheated on her, she would be devastated, but she’d dump [him] instantly,” the source also told In Touch. “She did make Alex, who is a flirt, promise to do better, to avoid getting mixed up in questionable situations that could cause cheating rumors. So there was that conversation.”

During the season 7 Southern Charm reunion, Madison’s costar Craig Conover claimed she flew “to Miami to f—k an ex-MLB player” in 2020. The 32-year-old Bravo personality cleared A-Rod’s name during an interview with Page Six in February. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she said. “[It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

A source has since told Us Weekly that Alex has “never met” Madison.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and former New York Yankees third baseman started dating in 2017. They announced their engagement in March 2019 and revealed that their wedding plans have been postponed twice amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alex touched on the couple’s wedding plans during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You know, they say third time’s a charm, so let’s hope it’s what we want to hear,” he said at the time.