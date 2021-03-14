Trouble in paradise. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez “did have some problems” in their relationship before sparking split reports, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Jen is jealous and she hates bad press,” the insider reveals about the couple’s rough patch. “Especially cheating rumors on Alex’s part.”

The couple denied rumors they broke up and called off their engagement on Saturday, March 13, one day after multiple outlets reported they called it quits. “All the reports are inaccurate,” J. Lo and A-Rod told TMZ in a statement. “We are working through some things.” The outlet also noted that the pair’s relationship issues have “nothing to do with a third party.”

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The “third party” mentioned seemingly hinted at Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, who made headlines for her alleged cheating scandal with the former baseball player in January.

“[Jen] believed him when he told her that [the rumors] weren’t true. If she thought that Alex cheated on her, she would be devastated, but she’d dump [him] instantly,” the source tells In Touch. “She did make Alex, who is a flirt, promise to do better, to avoid getting mixed up in questionable situations that could cause cheating rumors. So there was that conversation.”

Rumors of Alex’s alleged fling with Madison, 30, started swirling at the season 7 reunion special of the Bravo reality TV series. Her costar Craig Conover accused her of flying “to Miami to f—k an ex-MLB player” amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

At the time, Madison slammed the claims as “fake,” but fans started speculating the “ex-MLB player” Conover, 32, mentioned was the former Yankee shortstop because he had “liked” and “unliked” several of her photos on Instagram. Once A-Rod’s name was brought up, Madison set the record straight.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told Page Six in February. “[It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” The makeup artist added that she’s “spoken” to the athlete on the phone “randomly, but not [consistently].”

At the time, a source close to Alex told Us Weekly that he “never met” the Bravo star.

J. Lo and A-Rod started dating in 2017 and they announced their engagement in March 2019. While the couple admitted they weren’t in a “rush” to walk down the aisle, they hoped to wed in 2020 — but they were forced to postpone their wedding plans twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the nearly four years that they’ve been together, the Hustlers star and the Shark Tank guest judge blended their families — Jen shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Alex shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — and their children are “a huge factor” for them as they navigate their relationship woes.

“Their kids’ happiness comes first. They have really become a tight, blended family. Splitting up would destroy them,” the source tells In Touch. “This is a wait-and-see situation, but neither Jen nor Alex want to break up, unless of course there’s something they’re holding back on that can’t be fixed.”