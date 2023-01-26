Defending her family. Alaskan Bush People star Raiven Adams clapped back at “rude and insensitive” fans who were commenting about her and Bear Brown’s son Cove’s health after their baby boy was born with premature infant lung disease.

“I am not asking for medical advice or theories on my son’s health. If you comment things like that I’ll either delete them or block you,” Raiven, 23, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 25, in the comment section of her post announcing her newborn’s birth and his full name, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown.

Raiven Adams/Instagram

While the reality star insisted she wasn’t trying to be “rude,” she received “several rude or insensitive comments” about her son’s health.

“Cove has a medical team that are great at their jobs. He’s doing amazing and that’s what he needs,” she continued. “Not people online arguing over it.”

Raiven said she hoped Cove would have a “short stay” in the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] after his birth on January 20, adding that she was “grateful” he was “doing well.”

She later said that her son was taken “off oxygen” on January 25, as his condition improved.

“Being born at 38 weeks and having this isn’t as common but unfortunately he is one of those cases,” Raiven explained about Cove’s premature infant lung disease diagnosis. “I can’t wait to have both my boys at home. River being premature with his complications (placental abruption) weren’t surprising. But Cove being full-term and having a random thing like this happen is frustrating! I was so excited and proud to have made it full term.”

She concluded her message by thanking followers for the “prayers and kind words,” continuing, “We are so very blessed and won’t ever forget it.”

Raiven and Bear, 35, are also parents to son River, who was born in March 2020. She also had a tricky delivery with her first child, and Grandmother Kassy Michelle exclusively told In Touch at the time that the new mom had “literally risked her life” to deliver baby No. 1.

Bear also opened up about the birth of his second child and revealed on January 24 that he thought his late father, Billy Brown, who died in February 2021, was watching over his family.

“On my way back from the NICU, I saw this in the hospital!” Bear wrote via Instagram, adding a face holding back tears emoji, to caption a photo of a toolbox with the name “Billy B” and a cross spray painted in yellow across the front.

After Cove’s birth, Bear gushed over how hard Raiven worked to bring their little one into the world.

“Raiven did an amazing job! I don’t think a man can ever truly realize what a woman goes through!” the reality star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “Sure we know it’s hard, but we can never fully grasp the difficulties that every mother has been through! I could NOT be more proud of Raiven! She is so strong, so brave and so unstoppable!!! The strength of a mother is amazing! Thank you, Raiven! You are the best!”