Not holding back. Alana Thompson, who is also known as Honey Boo Boo, clapped back at trolls who slammed her as “trashy.”

During a TikTok Live video posted on Tuesday, April 18, Alana, 17, addressed social media users who criticized her in past posts.

“Before you come here trying to say some rude ass s–t, make sure you say it right, the right way, because it didn’t even make no sense,” she began. “Why would you watch a show that is trash?”

The reality star continued, “Anybody that comes in here and says some rude ass s–t [inaudible]… and I give it to ’em.”

Alana is no stranger to standing up to her haters. In March, Mama June’s youngest daughter reacted to videos of her accent after they began circulating online.

“I’ma actually start talking like this … OK. Cuz’ y’all think I’m so ghetto, I’m finna show y’all how f—king ghetto,” she said in the initial clip.

After she posted the video, several social media users were quick to call out Alana and reacted to the way she patted her head throughout the clip.

“No, I wasn’t attempting to offend anyone!” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote via her Instagram Stories on March 26. “I did this because people frequently comment on how ‘ghetto’ my speech is. Which I feel in no way I do. I feel I am my own true self.”

Alana went on to explain that she filmed the video in an attempt to “troll everyone back,” adding that she was “proving a point to the Karens that love to have an opinion on everything.”

The TV personality defended the clip just four days before it was revealed that her older sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Just hours after TMZ reported the news, Alana confirmed Anna’s diagnosis via her Instagram Stories.

“[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home, no matter how famous they are,” the teen wrote alongside a screenshot of the TMZ article. “Yes, I’m very famous, but normal sh–t happens to me and my family [and] y’all need to realize that asap.”

June, 43, later took to Facebook to share an update about Anna, 28. “This is been a very emotional road for the family but we are sticking together me n justin n Josh are doing everything we can do and to b there for Anna Marie Cardwell and Eldridge Toney and the girls through this journey just pray for all of us especially her girls we appreciate y’all so much [sic],” she wrote at the time.