Mama June Shannon’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is asking fans for wig donations following her recent stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Anna, 28, added four long-haired wigs to her Amazon Wish List on Thursday, March 30, just hours after her cancer diagnosis was reported. The hair pieces range in price from $20 to $33, three of which feature dark hair. One of the wigs has a fun burgundy ombré look, while another is wearing a black baseball cap. The fourth wig is pink ombré with wavy locks.

Aside from the wigs, the former reality star’s Wish List consists of Squishmallows and various preteen bedroom decor, which Anna claimed daughter Kaitlyn “picked out herself.”

“Y’all help me wish this crazy and silly and smart girl a happy 10th bday,” she shared via Instagram in July 2022. “If you would love to give her anything if you go to my bio I have a Amazon wishlist of stuff she picked out herself. I’m telling y’all she is 10 going in 20 but I love her so much [sic].”

The mother of two – who shares daughter Kaitlyn and daughter Kylee with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell – was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. The National Cancer Institute says that adrenal carcinoma “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.”

The outlet revealed that Anna was complaining of stomach aches and, after undergoing a series of tests, cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

The TV personality underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February. Doctors are waiting to see how the TV personality reacts to the treatment before taking next steps, though her family is “very hopeful” that she will get better.

Following her 2017 divorce, Anna moved on with current boyfriend Eldridge Toney. The car saleswoman has been vocal about not wanting to rush into marriage, telling The Sun in June 2021 that it’s “just a piece of paper.”

“I told myself if we make it past four years, then we can talk more about it,” she added.

While the pair don’t share children together, Anna told the outlet that she had suffered multiple miscarriages in trying to have a baby with Eldridge.

“It’s been a long, bumpy road for us. It’s been difficult,” she said at the time. “I don’t make enough progesterone. I don’t have enough in my system, so it keeps the baby from getting enough nutrition.”

A rep for the family did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.