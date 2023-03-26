Saying her peace. Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo clapped back after a video of her accent went viral.

In the video snippet, which was taken from a TikTok Live session, the former reality TV personality is seen speaking with an exaggerated accent as she is heard saying, “I’ma actually start talking like this … OK. Cuz’ y’all think I’m so ghetto, I’m finna show y’all how f—king ghetto.” Social media users were quick to call out the former child star on social media, while also reacting to the way she patted her head throughout the video.

“No, I wasn’t attempting to offend anyone!” the Toddlers and Tiaras alum, 17, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 26. “I did this because people frequently comment on how “ghetto” my speech is. Which I feel in no way I do. I feel I am my own true self.”

While Alana said she created the viral video in an attempt to “troll everyone back,” she added that she was “proving a point to the Karens that love to have an opinion on everything.”

Courtesy of Alana Thompson/Instagram

“Also I would love to add that in no way was I being rude or disrespectful by the head taps,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum continued. “I [understand] that people use that method to relieve itch when they have a hairstyle. I’m fully aware, I also love trying new wigs as well … lastly, this is the end I will speak on this topic.”

Alana’s public clap back follows news that her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for driving under the influence on February 28.

In Touch confirmed that Carswell, 21, was arrested and charged with following too closely, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and speeding, fleeing and attempting to evade police. After being held at the Monroe County jail for two days, he was later released on a $25,000 bond.

Thompson was with Carswell during a high-speed police chase as he attempted to evade officers. After nearly hitting another vehicle, Carswell ignored emergency lights flashed to him by police and continued driving at about 75 mph which constitutes as felony fleeing, according to the incident report obtained by In Touch. After a PIT maneuver was made by law enforcement which caused the car to spin out, an officer approached the vehicle with their gun drawn — a pistol was sitting in the cupholder of Carswell’s car at the time.

Carswell’s license was subsequently run, and officers were informed on the scene that he was driving with a suspended license and was wanted due to violating his probation. Though Thompson had no outstanding warrants, the third passenger — Julius Malik Devon Williams — had several. Both Carswell and Williams were arrested.

Thompson was reportedly picked up by her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, following the incident.

Alana and her boyfriend began dating in 2021, with the couple going social media official in September of that year. Due to their age difference, Thompson and Carswell have faced backlash from fans despite the age of consent being 16 in Georgia, which is where they live.