Alabama Barker hinted at “disappointment in others” just days after her mom, Shanna Moakler, took major shots at her father, Travis Barker, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s family.

“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” Alabama, 18, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 11. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Around the same time as Alabama’s subliminal social media upload, fans noticed that Travis, 48, and Shanna’s daughter appeared to “like” a post about neglectful parents.

“Deadbeat mothers exist. I’m tired of y’all acting like it’s always the dads,” the since-deleted post read, according to The U.S. Sun.

Alabama’s message came one day after her mother, 48, alleged that Travis and Kourtney, 44, were guilty of “parental alienation” during an appearance on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast on Wednesday, January 10.

“Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” the former Playboy model told host Bunnie XO. “I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

Shanna claimed that two kids Alabama and Landon — whom she also shares with the Blink-182 rocker — were “enamored” by the famous family once their father started dating the Hulu personality. Along with her parenting claims, Shanna spilled tea about Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, claiming she once caught the Skims founder and her former husband texting about “meeting up” for sex before their divorce.

“[Travis and I] were working on things. I had a house in the same neighborhood and someone anonymously texted me [his and Kim’s] conversations,” Shanna claimed in the conversation. “They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k.”

Shanna and Travis tied the knot in 2004 but later split in 2006. The pair were on and off before finalizing their divorce in 2008. Apart from their two children, she also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya, whom Travis helped raise and remains close with.

The pageant alum explained in the interview that she and Travis “never really recovered” from the text message situation, which led her to file for divorce in 2008. However, she said they continued living in the same house for years after the separation.

Travis then remarried the Poosh founder in May 2022 and is a stepfather to Kourtney’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The “I Miss You” singer became a dad again in November 2023 with the birth of his and Kourtney’s first child, Rocky.