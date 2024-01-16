Shanna Moakler seemingly shut down rumors that she’s feuding with daughter Alabama Barker after the teen posted several cryptic posts hinting at their alleged drama.

The former Playboy model, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 13, to show off a gift she received from Alamaba, 18. “Beautiful crystal my daughter @alabamaluellabarker got me,” she wrote alongside a photo of an amethyst stone. “I love it.”

Shanna continued to hint that she and Alabama are on good terms by sharing a photo of Alabama that same day. “My beautiful girl,” she captioned the snapshot.

The rumored drama between Shanna and Alabama began when the Rhode Island native made several claims about her ex-husband, Travis Barker, during the January 10 episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” Shanna told host Bunnie XO about the Blink-182 musician, 48, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2008. “I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

The former Meet the Barkers star then claimed that Alabama and their son, Landon Barker, were “enamored” by the Kardashian family when Travis started dating his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian. She then targeted Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, allegedly that she and Travis previously texted about “meeting up” for sex before they divorced.

“[Travis and I] were working on things. I had a house in the same neighborhood and someone anonymously texted me [his and Kim’s] conversations,” Shanna said. “They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f–k.”

After admitting that she “never really recovered” from Kim, 43, and Travis’ texting scandal, Shanna said that the situation influenced her decision to file for divorce in 2008. She has made similar claims about Travis and Kim in the past, though they have both denied the allegations.

Shortly after Shanna made the claims on the podcast, Alabama seemingly threw shade at her mother by sharing a cryptic post via her Instagram Stories on January 11. “Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” the post read. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Alabama also seemingly “liked” a post about neglectful parents, which has since been deleted. “Deadbeat mothers exist. I’m tired of y’all acting like it’s always the dads,” the post stated, according to The U.S. Sun.

While Alabama has not publicly addressed her rumored feud with Shanna, the former couple’s youngest child continued to fuel speculation when she shared another cryptic post. “We all broke our rules for someone,” read one text post she uploaded via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 14.

More than a decade after his divorce from Shanna, Travis and Kourtney went public with their relationship in January 2021. The pair later tied the knot in May 2022 before they welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, in November 2023.