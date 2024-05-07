In the past, OutDaughtered star Adam Busby had a fiery response when one fan asked what his job was … apart from being a father to six girls, of course. Since then, his career path has changed quite a bit.

Inside Adam Busby’s Work History

In May 2019, a fan asked Adam in an Instagram comment about what he did for a living, to which he replied, “Chase waterfalls.” At the time, Adam had just left his job as a Key Account Manager for Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety — a position he had held for more than 12 years. According to his LinkedIn page and the company’s website, his former job was no joke; they specialize in safety equipment and transportation solutions.

Not to mention, the dad to the country’s first all-girl set of quints also ran Rush Cycle, a spin facility in League City, Texas, with his wife, Danielle Busby. The reality star fam opened the studio with four other people, listed on their website as Priscilla, Todd, Kylie and Pete. The site explained that the six owners were “close friends” who live in the same subdivision and shared a passion for “being active, getting together with friends and prioritizing faith and family.”

According to TV Shows Ace, Adam and Danielle are no longer involved with Rush Cycle.

What Is Adam Busby’s Current Job?

In September 2018, Adam developed Adam Busby Media, “a boutique photo and video media company with experience capturing family memories, to creative assets for businesses.” The company has remained his main focus over the years, and it is listed on his LinkedIn profile as his current place of employment. He reflected on how his family had been adapting to his changing schedule when it comes to his photography work.

“A lot of the stuff I do, primarily I’m at home and then every now and then I would have to fly out for a project or whatnot,” he told Us Weekly of his job in May 2024. “This season I’m working out of the house and doing a lot of shoots and brand work. So it’s caused tension as far as trying to make sure everything’s scheduled and stuff like that.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

“Now it’s like, any given day I could be off on a shoot or off at some promotional event. It’s a lot different,” he said.

Additionally, Adam and his wife returned for season 10 of TLC’s OutDaughtered in May 2024 as they navigated Adam’s job responsibilities.

“It brings a lot of change in what we thought was normal and the pace that we figured out,” Danielle said of their changing dynamic in an interview with Parade. “Now we’re back into a new rhythm of how do we do this again?”

The couple also keep fans updated on their lives on their YouTube channel, It’s a Buzz World, with their six daughters.