He’s shutting down the critics. OutDaughtered star Adam Busby fired back at a fan’s lecture over “gun safety” after his date with Danielle Busby at the shooting range. The TLC alum posted a series of photos from their outing on Sunday, February 9, and he was immediately put in the hot seat for using a rifle in a video that he posted of himself.

The drama started when he took to Instagram with a recap of their evening. “Fun night with my number one at the range with the toys. Watch out! She’s a dead eye. #itsabuzzworld,” Adam, 37, captioned his new post from their target practice.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

That’s when one of the TV personality‘s followers voiced his objections. “You had me convinced that you are caring, spirited and loving parents but you lost me here,” the person wrote. “I truly saddened that as parent you ignore the fact that thousands of kids have died at the hands of a gun, many in home where gun safety is practiced but get a gun anyway.”

“You seem to be pining to become the parent role model for the NRA demographic,” the user continued. “I hope you [sic] spirituality keeps y’all safe. Thoughts and prayers.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

The father of six was clearly offended by the comment, as he replied, “It sadde[ns] me how ignorant this is. Do you actually [think] I would leave loaded guns around my house? Nope. I have locked safes like any responsible person would.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Several fans rallied in support of Adam and said that he shouldn’t pay any mind to the nay-sayers. “You are a great example of a responsible parent! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” one declared. “Well said as a responsible parent and gun owner,” another added.

Not long after, the original commenter explained his stance in further detail, writing, “You have been given an amazing platform, but you have chosen to disregard the reality of every parent who lost a child to a gun and instead used the fame gained from your beautiful family to normalize the terror so many children have suffered.”

Adam later responded and said they will have to “agree to disagree” at this point. “Guns scare you, so stay away from them. I don’t think bad of you for that,” he wrote. “We will choose to raise our kids in a manner that they are educated about guns and not live in fear of them. We are responsible with our guns and are definitely [the] good guys with guns.”