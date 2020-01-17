He pulled these facts out of thin air. Adam Busby shared with his Instagram followers that all of his quintuplet daughters currently have the flu, and dropped some knowledge when someone asked why they didn’t get inoculated against it.

“Quint number 5 is down for the count,” the OutDaughtered dad, 37, captioned a photo of one of his daughters. “Flu count in the Busby house is up to 6 now. Parker started with [a] fever last night, right before bed.” When he also made a post about using Emergen-C to try to ward it off, someone commented, “Does no one get flu shots anymore?” Adam replied, “The current flu shot has a 50 percent chance of effectiveness against strain B.”

Now, to be fair, Adam isn’t a doctor. And it sounds like the person who asked works in the healthcare field. They responded, “We heard, but they told us even with it you can still get another strain but most get lesser versions. That is what happened with us. So luckily I didn’t quite feel like death. Hopefully, the rest of you stay healthy, hope she feels better,” before adding, “Sorry that wasn’t meant as criticism, I’m at work I hit enter too soon LOL. I work for [a] hospital and we have to get it, and yet many still caught it.”

It sounds like Adam and his wife, Danielle Busby, are really not having a good time as the illness makes its way through their household. “Last night was pretty rough,” Adam continued his January 17 post about the flu. “I slept on the couch, to keep my distance from Danielle since she has it. Also, to wake up if any of the girls needed anything through [the] night.”

“They started waking up at around 2 and then every hour on,” he added. “At one point, Olivia started screaming because she was throwing up. I ran through the foyer to head upstairs and [my feet went out] from under me at the base of the stairs. I think I pulled or tore something in my arm, trying to catch my fall on the banister. Night one down … we are all hurting in one way or another. Blayke is at school, but tomorrow is Saturday. Praying that we can keep her healthy. #outdaughtered #itsabuzzworld.”

Adam also clapped back when someone wrote on his flu post, “Prayers, elderberry is awesome. But [you] should really invest into doTerra oils, snake oils as [you] call it LOL. They work, western meds with modern-day is on the rise,” seemingly in response to saying on his Instagram Story that he was “pounding elderberry gummies.” He replied, “Haha! I was honestly referring to all of the home remedies that everyone was throwing our way. Wasn’t specifically targeting ‘oils’ 😂.”

Fingers crossed all the Busbys feel better soon!