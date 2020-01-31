His pride and joys. OutDaughtered star Adam Busby gushed over how much he enjoys raising his six daughters with his loving wife, Danielle Busby, in a sweet “girl dad” tribute post on Thursday, January 30. The TLC alum shared a new photo featuring their quintuplets Ava, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Hazel, as well as their eldest daughter, Blayke.

“One thing that I tell a lot of soon-to-be dads that seem to be disappointed for not having a boy. Every Dad needs to have a little girl; there is nothing greater than the way that a daughter looks at her daddy,” the doting father, 37, wrote in his caption on Instagram. “I hit the jackpot. #girldad ‬#outdaughtered #itsabuzzworld.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Several fans and friends adored the TV personality’s heartfelt post. Tyson Gardner — from the reality show Rattled — also showed love in the comment section, as he has darling quadruplet girls of his own. “Beautiful Adam! 💜 You’re blessed and so are they,” he wrote.

People from all over the world have started posting “girl dad” photos on social media after ESPN anchor Elle Duncan shared a touching story about Kobe Bryant following the NBA legend’s tragic death at the young age of 41. While recounting their previous conversation, she discussed how much the Los Angeles Lakers star loved being a father to his four girls.

When she told the former MVP that she was expecting a daughter at the time, the athlete high-fived her and said, “Girls are the best.” He also told her, “Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.” She then asked if he was hoping for a baby boy in the future and Kobe said, “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Since then, everyone has been using the viral hashtag #girldad on social media. Just a few days ago, Adam posted another emotional message to pay his respects to Kobe after it was revealed that he was one of nine people to tragically die in a helicopter crash on January 26. “Remembering a legend today,” he began.

“Admired him as a competitor, but more importantly as his dedication to his children, even ’til his last day. Sending prayers up for all that are affected by this tragedy.”