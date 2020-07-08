Adam Busby Reveals They’re Filming New Episodes of ‘OutDaughtered’ After Pausing Production and More News

They’re back! Fans were bummed when production of season 7 of Outdaughtered was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to Adam Busby, filming has officially started back up again.

The 38-year-old took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 1, to reveal that fans played a huge role in the decision to continue shooting. “We got such positive feedback from the most recent season of the show and everybody was just a little bummed that it was only four episodes because of all the pandemic stuff going on and having to quarantine and the crew leaving,” he started. “But don’t worry because we’re back at it.” The TLC dad then showed all the cameras that had been reinstalled in their van.

The news comes just days after Adam responded to a fan who asked why there were only four episodes. “Kinda hard to film a TV show during a global pandemic,” Adam wrote. “Trust me if we had continued, we would have been vilified.”

While it’s not entirely clear who the father of six was referring to when he made the statement, it seems like it’s water under the bridge now that they’re continuing with the show. We can’t wait to see new episodes of the series!

