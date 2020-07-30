Adam Busby Clears Up Rumor That 1 of the Quints Was ‘Supposed to Be a Boy’

He’s clearing the air. Adam Busby, 38, took to the comment section on his Instagram after sharing a photo of his daughter Olivia at the beach and answered a few fan questions. “Which quint was supposed to be a boy?” one fan inquired. While the OutDaughtered star seems to understand the misconception, he said it’s simply not true that he was supposed to have a son.

“None of them,” he replied. “We had an ultrasound at a week where a doctor was trying to tell, but it was way early. The next was confirmed. None of them were ever supposed to be a different sex.” We’re glad he cleared that up!

Back in January 2015 on the family’s It’s a Buzz World blog, he and Danielle Busby, 36, wrote, “We now know the genders, which is super exciting. We almost have all the names picked out, which is super exciting. And Blayke loves telling everyone about her four sisters and one brother, which is so dang cute!”

And while the family certainly thought they were having four girls and one boy, their babies’ sex was confirmed a week later. “January 16th was the day our doctor was able to confirm that our one potential boy was officially a girl. So now the Busby Quints are ALL GIRLS … WOWZERS!!” the TLC matriarch wrote at the time.

@adambuzz / Instagram

Adam made his own post in 2015 on his thoughts about not having a son, as well. “Lots of people have been asking me if I am bummed that I’m not getting a boy,” he started. “Yes … It was a little bit of a disappointment, but in the whole scheme of things I am completely fine with it.”

“This pregnancy with these now five girls is extremely high risk,” he continued. “Nothing is certain until the day that we take our five miracles home with us. Running all of the scenarios in my head of everything that can go wrong, finding out that I am having five girls is the least of my concern. Coming home with my beautiful wife and five baby girls is all that I care about.”

Of course, we can’t help but be a little curious about which quint’s name was added last minute. After finding out the confirmed sex of their babies, the couple shared another blog post announcing their names. “After our surprise yesterday (our one and only boy now being confirmed as a girl) we had to change our boy name to a girl name,” they wrote. “Luckily we had a few other girl names in mind when we were deciding the other four, lol.”

Regardless of which quint got their name last, they’re all a big happy and healthy family. Check out this week’s episode of “Catching Up With the Quints” to see what the family has been up to while their home is being remodeled. Hint: they’re on another mini vacation together!