John David Duggar was involved in a scary plane crash in the weeks leading up to his older brother Josh Duggar‘s child pornography trial and conviction in 2021, In Touch can confirm. After running out of fuel, he crashed his Piper PA-30 into a Waverly, Tennessee field on October 29, 2021.

The Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash to In Touch but could only verify that a family from Arkansas was involved. John David, 32, and his wife, Abbie, 29, live in Springdale, Arkansas.



In an accident report obtained by In Touch, it noted that the flight was for personal use and that the plane suffered “substantial” damage. The report also noted there were two other people aboard the six-seat plane, presumably his family members, wife Abbie and their daughter, Grace. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

John David helps run a non-profit aviation company called MEDIC Corps, which involves small planes and helicopters delivering relief supplies to areas hit by natural disasters. The plane he was flying at the time of the crash was registered to his company, which is based in Springdale, Arkansas.

Both John David and Abbie are aviation lovers. The pair celebrated her birthday weekend in April 2021 at an airshow in Lakeland, Florida. They shared photos of Grace sitting in the cockpit of an Air Force plane, as well as his twin sister, Jana Duggar, who joined them for the family trip. “We had a blast at SUN ‘n FUN in Florida this weekend! What a great birthday!” the couple wrote next to their Instagram photos.

John David and Abbie took their wedding photos next to planes and even announced their pregnancy with Grace in August 2019 while flying, holding up a white onesie that had “Baby Passenger on Board” written on the front while in the cockpit of a plane.

Being one of the older Duggar brothers, John David stepped up in 2015 when it was revealed that Josh had molested several of his younger sisters when they were growing up. Josh also admitted to infidelity and a pornography addiction that caused him live in in a faith-based rehab center for six months.

At the time, John David said in a TLC clip, “For me, making sure that I’m the man that I need to be, that I’m an example to those all around me … it’s a big load, it’s a big weight upon me now,” adding, “Hey, I’ve got a whole bunch of younger siblings looking up to me and I’ve got to be an example to them, because whatever I am, that’s what they want to be.”

John David then noted how he’d always looked up to Josh until the scandal, explaining, “One of the toughest things I ever had to tell my older brother was, ‘I don’t want to be like you anymore.’” In December 2021, Josh was tried and found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He’s currently awaiting sentencing.