Inside Abbie Duggar’s Baby Shower as She Expects Baby No. 2 With Husband John David: See Photos

Getting closer. Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) celebrated the upcoming arrival of baby No. 2 with a baby shower attended by her closest friends and family. She and husband John David Duggar are currently expecting their second child together.

“Congrats [John and Abbie],” sister-in-law Jill Dillard (née Duggar) shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 13, over a sweet photo of herself and the guest of honor. “Loved getting to celebrate baby today!”

Gal pal and pregnant Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates (née Keyes) shared a similar photo saying, “So fun celebrating you and baby boy today!! Love you tons!”

Sisters-in-law Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) and Jana Duggar were also in attendance. All the ladies were seen wearing baby blue dresses in honor of Abbie’s baby boy.

The Counting On alum, 30, first announced their exciting baby news while celebrating Mother’s Day in May.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” she captioned an Instagram photo on the couple’s joint account showing off her baby bump while holding hands with her daughter, Grace Annette Duggar.

John David, 32, and Abbie’s announcement came nearly three months after eagle-eyed fans noticed the Oklahoma native’s Pinterest account had a board titled “Pink or Blue,” leading to major speculation about a possible baby No. 2. Abbie’s mom, Cheryl Burnett, also followed the board.

The soon-to-be mother of two had “liked” a number of baby announcements and gender reveal ideas. At the time, it appeared Abbie was leaning towards a bumblebee themed gender reveal, as she had pinned a piñata that had “What Will Baby Bee” written on it and an invitation card idea that read, “Welcome to our growing hive, where the ‘buzz’ is all about whether Baby Smith will ‘bee’ a boy or a girl!”

Though the couple – who tied the knot in November 2018 – were vague about their son’s due date, only saying “late summer,” it was later revealed that baby No. 2 is expecting to arrive on September 8, 2022, according to a baby registry found on registryfinder.com.

At the time of her shower, it appears most of her wishlist items have been purchased including an Owlet Dream Sock, a bedding set, a diaper bag backpack and an assortment of baby onesies and outfits.