Moms’ day out! 19 Kids and Counting alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and sisters-in-law Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) enjoyed a girls’ lunch date with Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates (née Keyes).

“God sure knew what I needed when He gave me these friends!” Esther, 24, shared via Instagram with a selfie of the girl group on Wednesday, August 3. “I just love y’all and our ‘girls’ days’ together!”

Courtesy of Esther Bates/Instagram

The women appeared to enjoy lunch at a crêperie followed by manicures and pedicures at a local salon. Expectant mothers Abbie, 29, and Esther wore cute summer dresses for their outing which they both paired with white sandals and updos. Joy-Anna, 24, and Katey, 23, went for a more casual look in a denim skirt and cutoff denim shorts, respectively.

Esther’s sister-in-law Carlin Bates was quick to chime in on the women’s fun day, commenting, “Love you girls.” The Bates family’s official Instagram page added, “Love y’all’s fun adventures together!! So special!”

The moms’ day off comes just one day after Abbie’s due date was revealed. John David Duggar’s wife is expecting her second child with her husband on September 8, 2022, according to her baby registry posted on registryfinder.com.

John, 32, and Abbie, who are already parents to daughter Grace Annette Duggar, announced via Instagram on Mother’s Day that they are expanding their family.

“To the little girl who calls me mommy, and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” Abbie captioned a photo on the couple’s joint account showing her baby bump in a flowy pink dress while holding hands with her daughter.

Fans began speculating that the couple was expecting after Abbie’s Pinterest account was revealed on Reddit in February. At the time, she had a board titled “Pink or Blue” which her mother, Cheryl Burnett, was following.

The happy couple were married in November 2018 and welcomed their daughter in January 2020.

For her part, Esther is expecting her first child with husband Nathan Bates. The pair, who tied the knot in October 2021, announced the exciting news via Instagram just seven months later.

“This Mother’s Day is extra special for us! We are so excited and grateful for this amazing gift,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair holding a sign that read, “Baby Bates Arriving October 2022.”

The pair later hosted a gender reveal party and announced they are expecting a baby girl whom they’ve decided to name Kenna Joy Bates.