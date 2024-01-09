90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is helping her best friend and ex-fiancé, Tim Malcolm, in the love department by taking him to a singles event to find a date.

The former lovers-turned-besties took on a local single’s event in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tim, 43, seemingly got lucky after running into a social media friend, who agreed to go on a date with him. Tim was previously linked to Linda Ramirez, whom he dated after his relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The outing centered around Tim’s reigniting his love life but he was surprised to find out that Veronica’s relationship with Jamal Menzies was officially exclusive.

The mom of one, 37, explained that things were going well between her and fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Kim Menzie’s son, 27, and after seeing each other casually, decided to take the next step in their relationship.

Despite hitting the milestone, Veronica admitted that her boyfriend is “not a great communicator.”

“You suck at communication,” she told Jamal earlier in the episode, adding that the flaw has led to issues in their relationship. “You don’t text back at all.”

Jamal felt it wasn’t necessary for them to “talk 24/7” as he was “more of a face to face person.”

“Like, when we’re here, we’re here,” he laid out in a private confessional with producers. “But Veronica takes it personally when I’m not available to her and I can see maybe an insecurity of her thinking like, ‘Oh, he just doesn’t care to talk to me,’ but that’s never been the case.”

Veronica took this as him not taking their relationship seriously, as she was hoping to settle down in the near future.

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

“Like, forever-ever with someone and I just want things to keep going well for Jamal and I’s relationship,” the TV personality said. “I think it’s worth the risk but if he hurts me, it, you know, could crush me.”

Veronica and Jamal were in an open relationship before adding the exclusivity title and met after Veronica reached out to him about recommendations for her trip to his hometown of San Diego.

“So, I was like anything, you know, I should see or things like that, and he was like, ‘I will be in San Diego and I will meet you and take you to dinner if you would like,’” she told host Shaun Robinson during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, which aired in November 2022. “I didn’t expect it to go anywhere, but we just really, really hit it off.”

While the TLC crossover couple found sparks, Jamal wasn’t ready to give Veronica the commitment she was looking for at the time and asked her if she was interested in an open relationship. Veronica was “open” to the idea of seeing other people, but admitted she was too “lazy” to pursue anyone else at the time.

Fans will get to watch Veronica and Tim’s love life unfold during season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.