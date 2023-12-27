90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm addressed rumors regarding his sexuality ahead of his 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 debut.

“In today’s times there’s really no reason to lie about it,” Tim, 43, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, December 27. “I mean, I clearly am very comfortable with my sexuality, and if I were into men I would be openly into men. I mean, there would be no reason to lie about it.”

The beloved TLC star revealed the rumors began midway through his run on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2019, where he appeared alongside ex-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona.

“So, it’s like, I thought by this point that, you know, those jokes and those comments online would have died down,” the North Carolina native told the publication. “And I understand. For example, people will comment to me, ‘You’re not doing anything to help it, you know,’ but I’m not going to change who I am because of comments, so like, it doesn’t offend me.”

However, the 90 Day Fiancé alum does find it frustrating that viewers think he’s not being honest about his sexual preference.

“There are people online that will, no matter what proof you present, they will not believe that I am not lying about my sexuality,” he continued. “They feel like they just know, right … they know that I am gay, and I’m hiding it for some reason, and that’s very irritating to me that strangers try to accuse me of being a liar.”

Tim is set to return to screens alongside his best friend and ex-fiancée, Veronica Rodriguez, on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, premiering on TLC on January 4, 2024. Tim is playing the dating field following his split from Linda Ramirez, meanwhile, Veronica continues her relationship with fellow franchise star Jamal Menzies, the son of Kim Menzies.

Tensions are seemingly set to rise between Tim and Veronica’s new flame as a clip for the upcoming season teases a major confrontation between the two.

“What have I done to where you’re like, ‘Jamal is just not the guy,’” the San Diego angrily asked Tim in front of Veronica, adding that he was a “f—king b—t.”

“What you’re not going to do is question me being a dad to Chloe,” Tim clapped back as the two stood head to head, causing security to break them apart.