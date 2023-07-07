Spilling the tea. 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s wife, Vanessa Guerra, confirmed that they were supposed to be on 90 Day: The Last Resort ​and actually filmed scenes until they were kicked off the cast.

“Oh look, the show Colt and I were filming before they had the genius idea of putting him on a trampoline and telling him EXACTLY how to jump which led to his broken leg,” Vanessa, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 6, alongside the spinoff’s teaser trailer. “Good thing they bailed on us as soon as they realized he was no good for content anymore.”

The latest show in the franchise follows five couples that have “reached their breaking points” as they make a last-ditch attempt to fix their problems while participating in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds,” according to TLC. The stars will unpack their “issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy” with the help of professionals.

The show’s cast hasn’t been announced, though it’s been speculated that couples Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, ​Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown will star on the show.

Vanessa claimed she and Colt, 38, were kicked off the show after her husband underwent three surgeries to repair a broken leg and torn meniscus after an injury he sustained while on a trampoline in December 2022.

The reality star later revealed what caused the injury in February.

“We were filming a scene on a trampoline that went terribly wrong,” she explained, though she didn’t elaborate on what they were filming. After noting the Las Vegas native was unlikely to continue starring on the franchise, Vanessa told fans that his recovery was progressing positively.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum continued, “It was overwhelming at first, but I’ve never seen him so determined to do something for himself before this. He’s actually more independent now than before he broke his leg.”

Viewers first met Colt and his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2018. After they connected online, the couple met for the first time in Cancun, Mexico, and Colt proposed to Larissa, 36, just five days into their trip. They tied the knot in June 2018, though it wasn’t meant to be and their split played out during seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Vanessa made her debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as a friend of Colt’s then-girlfriend, Jess Caroline. However, the pair fell in love and ultimately tied the knot in February 2021.