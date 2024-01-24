TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm revealed that he and girlfriend Linda Ramirez had split during the 90 Day: The Single Life ​season 4 premiere and the reality TV star exclusively tells In Touch the reason for their breakup after nearly four years of dating.​

“It was kind of a strange breakup,” Tim, 43, explains. “Neither one of us hated each other. It was just kind of like, ‘This is just not a good time. It’s not working, we’re not progressing. So, let’s go our separate ways.’”

Tim, who says that he and Linda, 26, “were together for three and a half, four years,” also says that the ​COVID-19 pandemic played a part in how quickly their relationship moved.

“Early on in the relationship ​COVID hit, so she actually lived in a different state and ended up kind of coming and staying because of COVID,” The Single Life star recalls. “We moved in together really, really fast. Things were great. She is younger, she’s kind of newer to the country and a lot of foreigners I know that have moved here from other countries, they go through a little bit of a depression when they’re first here. It’s just not everything that they were sold to believe from the media about you just moved to America and your life is great. So, there’s a lot of obstacles and stuff they don’t foresee.”

Tim also adds that the “huge age difference” made things difficult with Linda being 17 years younger than him, along with his life as a reality TV star.

TLC/YouTube

“It just got to be where I never tried to expose her to my TV life because I didn’t want her to get attacked guilty by association,” Tim tells In Touch.

However, Tim’s attempts to protect Linda from the harsh comments and judgements that come along with being on TV were misconstrued by the Colombian native.

“She’s sensitive and that led to her feeling like I really wasn’t into the relationship and also that I was trying to hide her,” Tim reveals. “It is really hard for people to understand that don’t come from a TV background, especially reality TV, that the fans get very invested and they’re very passionate, so they kind of feel like they know you. They kind of can overstep lines with even reaching out to people they see that you’re friends with or especially romantic partners.”

The North Carolina native adds that the “long story short is just we kind of just went on separate paths in our life,” but he maintains the two are still good friends.

Now that Tim’s single and ready to mingle, he’s looking for love on The Single Life. Fans watched as he went on a date with a woman named Luisa, and they’ll have to tune in to see if they go the distance.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.