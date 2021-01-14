He’s a charmer! 90 Day Fiancé star Rachel Walters (née Bear) revealed the sweet “new addition” to her family while confirming she and Jon Walters are “still” happily married following their spousal visa update.

In a new photo shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 13, the Albuquerque, New Mexico, resident, 35, showed off her precious new dog, which is half-boxer, half-rottweiler. “We don’t have a name for the little guy though. Suggestions?? #littleman #puppy #noname #thepuppylife #names #socute,” Rachel wrote.

Rachel said she was torn between two monikers in her latest message on Instagram Stories, revealing her top contenders are Charlie and Rufus. Jon, 36, wrote that he likes the name Toby in the comments section of her post.

When one social media user asked the TLC personality if she and Jon are still going strong amid their long-distance marriage, she replied, “Yes, we are.”

Rachel revealed they have been getting closer to obtaining his spousal visa in a YouTube video they uploaded in September 2020. “It took a very long time to get to where we are now but I have been offered a job and I have had a job for quite a few months,” the 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? star shared. “I am working from home permanently, which has been something I’ve always wanted to do. That is an amazing update for Jon and I, because that means our visa is no longer in jeopardy,” she continued. “I make enough [money] and everything is golden on that end.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the reality TV couple did have some concerns that it would take much longer than originally anticipated. “We thought our visa would end up being eight months behind because of the pandemic. But what’s actually happened is they got through their paperwork quicker. So, our visa application is moving along and our visa is currently just about ready for an interview,” Jon added. The interview is the last step in the visa process and a USCIS agent will get the last say on whether to approve or deny the visa.

If Jon does get approved, there is a chance the England resident may need a waiver because of his criminal history. In that case, the process could take longer. Fortunately, they are planning to reunite again when she visits in May 2021.

Rachel and Jon have stuck together through thick and thin, making them one of the strongest 90 Day Fiancé couples. Back in August 2020, he gushed over Rachel’s youngest daughter, Lucy, in a heartfelt message on Instagram. “She was so tiny the day I married her mom @rachelwalters01 my soulmate and we became officially a family. Lucy won’t remember the hurt and heartache we suffered but she will know she was always loved,” Jon captioned the black and white image.

They’re making it work — with a darling new pup in the mix!