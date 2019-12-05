Courtesy Nicole Jimeno/Instagram

Sparks are flying! 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Jimeno has a new boyfriend named Ale, multiple sources confirm to In Touch. The TLC alum’s love interest is from New York City and even though they have no photos together online at the moment, it seems like she has been spending a lot of time in the Big Apple as their romance heats up.

Nicole might get to be around her new flame even more in the future, because her brother, Pedro Jimeno, is still determined to get both her and their mother to America as soon as possible. They currently reside in the Dominican Republic.

“Pedro still can’t stand [his wife] Chantel’s family and vice-versa. They don’t talk often and it doesn’t seem like they will make amends any time soon. Pedro is focused on bringing his mom and sister to the United States,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

Nicole has appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as well as on the spinoff The Family Chantel. During a previous scene on the latter, Pedro, 28, dropped a bombshell on his wife by revealing that his mom and sister would like to come to the U.S. and reside there permanently. This shocked Chantel, 28, because of their many past altercations.

“Why the hell would I let her live with me?” the reality star asked her beau.

As viewers may recall, there was no shortage of drama on the season finale, which aired on September 9. Chantel posted a message on Instagram defending herself after getting into a heated altercation with the woman who danced with Pedro — Coraima — who happens to be good friends with Nicole. They were so close that Nicole called Coraima her “sister” at one point.

When Chantel’s loved ones met up with Pedro’s brood on another occasion, the two families got into a screaming match over their different viewpoints on the relationship. Despite their issues, it looks like the couple is still going strong.

“We have our differences that we’re still working on. We have our challenges, but that’s something that will play out on the show,” Chantel told E! News back in June.

Maybe we’ll get to see Nicole’s new beau on the show down the line if we’re lucky!