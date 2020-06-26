The results speak for themselves! 90 Day Fiancé star Pedro Jimeno revealed his 45-pound weight loss while flaunting his six-pack abs in a new photo on Friday, June 26. The TV personality said his body transformation has been a work in progress, but he’s definitely seeing a difference with diet and exercise.

“7 months of hard work and commitment give results from 210 pounds to 165. Thanks to everyone for your support. Muay Thai [plus] intermittent fasting,” the reality star, 28, wrote, revealing the secret behind his lean physique and chiseled chest.

Just one week earlier, Pedro shared a video of his rigorous workouts. “Training with some of the best fighters I know,” he captioned the clip in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 19.

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

The TLC alum has been on a mission to become “better than before,” and is now more motivated than ever.

Pedro and his wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), are currently appearing on the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. On the May 4 episode, the duo shared how they were coping with having to be stuck in their house due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“[It’s] actually really nice, even though he’s doing his gaming and I’m doing my [nursing school] homework,” she said about the circumstances. “Just being in the same area with somebody even if you’re doing different things is nice.” Chantel, 29, also revealed her man took up an interest in photography. “Pedro has a new camera and he loves taking pictures,” she said about his hobby.

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

In April, the dynamic duo confirmed they are still working through some issues while sharing an update about their relationship.

“I trust Pedro, I just don’t trust people around him and that he’s strong enough to put his foot down for me,” Chantel told Entertainment Tonight. “The only problem that’s ever been between Pedro and I in regards to trust has happened, like, when [he was] in the Dominican Republic, like, around [his] family.”

“Now, you can trust me because we are past … like, we’re leaving this behind,” the Family Chantel star told his leading lady. “It’s not gonna happen again, I promise.”