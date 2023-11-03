90 Day Fiance’s Paul Calls Karine a ‘Whore’ on Anniversary

90 Day Fiancé alum Paul Staehle seemingly called his estranged wife, Karine Staehle, a “whore” in a bizarre wedding anniversary tribute.

The TLC personality, 40, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, November 3, to share multiple photos from his and the Brazil native’s nuptials, which took place on November 3, 2017 — marking six years to the day. However, Paul opted to play Panic! at the Disco’s 2005 hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” in the background and highlighted certain lyrics.

“‘What a beautiful wedding,’ says a bridesmaid to a waiter / And yes, but what a shame / what a shame the poor groom’s bride is a whore,” the lyrics displayed on screen alongside a snap of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alums at their Brazilian ceremony.

“November 3rd 2017,” Paul captioned the photo adding a shocked emoji. The reality TV star added three photos of him and the mom of two with the same song and lyric selection before switching the background tune to Bishop Bullwinkle’s “Hell To Da Naw Naw.” In between the wedding photos, Paul added multiple screenshots to Karine’s OnlyFans accounts, suggesting fans subscribe to her NSFW content.

Paul confirmed that he and his estranged wife were no longer together last month, revealing Karine, 27, was “currently dating several different men.” The pair had previously ignited romance rumors after they were spotted together at Disneyland weeks prior.

“I am talking to an ingenious woman native of Amazonas,” the Kentucky native continued in his Instagram statement on October 8. “We only want a peaceful friendship, we are both tired of our obviously toxic incompatibility.”

In Touch previously confirmed Paul and Karine were “officially back together” as of April 2023. They initially called it quits in December 2021 after a clip circulated online that showed the pair allegedly involved in a physical fight inside their Kentucky home.

Karine filed a restraining order against her then-estranged husband on December 30, 2021, claiming that she was a victim of rape and domestic violence, according to the legal paperwork.

In June 2022, the then-estranged pair lost custody of their kids when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person alert for their eldest son, Pierre, 4. Pierre was thought to have been missing because he and his brother, Ethan, 2, were already in Child Protective Services’ (CPS) custody at the time. After Pierre was located on July 3, 2022, he was then reunited with Ethan in the same foster family.

The off-on pair were “working as a team” to gain back custody of their two sons, with the Brazil native dropping her restraining order against Paul in February.

Paul later shared an update on the status of his relationship with Karine amid the custody battle in June, revealing that they had forgiven each other “for [their] past.”

“We understand where we both went wrong. Our children are our utmost priority. Unfortunately because of our toxic past, getting them back together will be impossible,” he continued.

TLC fans have had a front-row seat to Karine and Paul’s rocky romance following their reality TV debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. After getting married, they welcomed their sons in March 2019 and February 2021.