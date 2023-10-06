90 Day Fiancé alum Paul Staehle recently returned from Brazil to the U.S. to spend a day with wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) at the happiest place on earth: Disneyland in California.

In a photo posted by a fan on Reddit and shared by Instagram blog 90 Day: The Melanated Way on Thursday, October 5, Karine, 27, sported a blue patterned dress, sunglasses, black Minnie Mouse ears and a backpack as she stood in a line beside Paul, 40, who looked down at his phone as he carried a Disney shopping bag in his other hand.

Paul and Karine’s sons, Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2, were not pictured with the couple. They have been entangled in a battle with Child Protective Services (CPS) since June 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an alert for Pierre, along with a photo of Paul and a note that the child might have been with his father at the time despite being in CPS’ custody. The boys were then placed with a foster family while Paul and Karine fought to regain custody.

In addition to their ongoing custody battle, Paul and Karine’s trip to Disneyland came just weeks after Paul briefly went missing in Brazil. On August 31, Karine took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the news of her husband’s disappearance and ask for “prayers that he is found safe.”

Then, on September 1, Karine reposted a series of Facebook Messenger messages allegedly between Paul and his mom, Mary, which were shared on reality TV blogger John Yates’ Instagram account. In the messages, Paul shared his location with his mom and said that he “f–ked up bad” and “got lost” while traveling alone. He asked Mary to contact his friends for help and said he needed a boat to get home.

TLC

Mary then tried to continue contact with Paul but heard nothing back after 1:38 a.m. She also exchanged texts with Paul’s friends, listed as Jaciane Rv and Indaia Cruz, asking them to help her son.

“He was lost and pinged me his location to try and get a friend to help,” Mary exclusively told In Touch on September 1. “He told me he messed up, was alone, which was really stupid, and his phone was about to die. I sent the three names he gave me urgent messages but it was very late so no replies until next morning. I pray he is OK. And just has no way to communicate. I have to believe that.”

Karine sparked rumors that Paul had died when she posted a tribute video to her husband on Instagram that same day. However, on September 3, Mary revealed in a YouTube Live interview with John that her son was “OK and alive” but “not in a good situation.” The next day, Paul’s friend Iza shared a photo of Paul smiling in a car, indicating that he had been rescued.

Paul broke his silence on his disappearance in a September 7 interview with TMZ. He revealed that he took a trip with a 90 Day Fiancé fan on a “canoe-type boat,” and they ran into a “hiccup” with their transportation.

“We actually went to a floating house, and I actually ended up staying at a floating house for a few days. I didn’t have my charger or anything so I didn’t charge my phone,” he said. “I had to go around the floating houses to try to get signal so I could call.”

When asked why Paul didn’t address the situation on social media, he explained, “Just with everything going on, in all honesty, I didn’t wanna add gasoline to all these different fires. And it seems like no matter what you say, a lot of these people online will twist and twirl things around, just add gasoline.”

Paul and Karine made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1 in 2017. After getting married, they welcomed their sons in March 2019 and February 2021. The couple’s romance has been off and on since 2021.