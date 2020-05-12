Courtesy Paola Mayfield/Instagram

At first, 90 Day Fiancé stars Russ and Paola Mayfield were enjoying all the time at home, but as the coronavirus outbreak continues, they’re starting to struggle. On the Monday, May 11, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, the couple admitted they’ve run into some major speed bumps when it comes to dealing with each other and family losses.

“This quarantine started off nice to the point we all get to spend time with each other and it’s bringing the family closer. But then over time, it’s starting to wear and tear on us,” Russ, 32, told cameras.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

He and Paola, 32, have been butting heads over housework and how to split it evenly. Though Russ is still traveling — and his wife complains he’s home even less than he was before quarantine — she’s frustrated with the way he implies she’s not pulling her weight. “You’re making it sound like you do everything in the house,” she accused at one point.

Chores aside, the Colombian cutie is definitely doing her part financially. Not only does she now have her personal trainer certificate, she also has her nutritional coach certificate and Zumba instructor certificate. “I’m enjoying it, and it’s doing really good,” she told fans. “I’m really grateful I have a job to provide and help the family.”

The viral pandemic also meant Russ wasn’t able to properly say goodbye to his grandmother when she passed away. Though she didn’t die from COVID-19, the outbreak stopped her family from being by her side in the hospital. “She had been having health problems before. She needed a surgery,” the Happily Ever After star said. “I had an idea that her time could be up very soon, but it was a shock. That’s the hardest part right now. I’m the only one outside of Oklahoma.”

Fans watched the couple move to Miami on the reality TV show. Though it was the right choice for them, it meant being far away from the rest of the Mayfield family. Now, they seem to be struggling with living so many states apart.

Breaking down on camera, he continued, “This f–king virus is separating us all. You couldn’t even go into the hospital to just be with her. She would have had someone by her side that whole time. So f–k you, COVID.”