Calling it quits? 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield ignited rumors that she and her husband, Russ Mayfield, may have split with a series of cryptic messages.

“Part of the reason why relationships end is that we get caught up in other things, forget to appreciate one another, and sadly, marriage isn’t a priority anymore,” the season 1 personality, 34, tweeted on Wednesday, August 11.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Hours later, Paola fueled breakup speculation by sharing another tweet alluding to them having a rough patch in their marriage nearly eight years after they tied the knot.

“People asked me why I don’t take pictures with my husband, and my answer is… I just don’t like to pretend [shrugging emoji] #youareguessingright,” it read.

The reality star-turned-wrestler reposted the message to her Instagram page and shared yet another telling clue that indicated she and Russ, 34, have parted ways after a fan sounded off about the tweets. “A low blow to the man [who] made [you] the woman [you] are today. Show some respect to your king,” one social media user wrote underneath her post, to which she replied, “I don’t have a king.”

Paola and Russ previously shared their love story with the world during the first season of the flagship TLC series, which premiered in January 2014.

Although they had struggles along the way, including some drama over her modeling career, they went on to get married on October 7, 2013, and welcome a baby boy Axel on January 1, 2019. Since then, Paola has gone on to begin a career in fitness and more recently, dabble into the world of wrestling.

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram; Courtesy of Russ Mayfield/Instagram

“I have tried so many things in my life … but I never felt like I was complete,” the Florida resident told In Touch exclusively about her new venture in April, revealing she goes by the name Paola Blaze in the ring. “There was something always missing, and I always tried to have fun and enjoy everything I do.”

At the time, she showed love to Russ and praised him for being helpful with their son. “He’s always there for me,” the reality star said. “He has been spending a lot of time with Axel … we try to balance that.”

Courtesy of Russ Mayfield/Instagram

Meanwhile, Paola hasn’t shared any pictures or videos with her partner on Instagram since July 19. As for Russ, his last post with Paola was on July 12, showing them smiling while on a boat together in Miami.

Paola and Russ did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.