Going too far. 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger revealed she is still being bombarded with hate messages following her stint on season 5. The TLC alum slammed a troll who took aim at her daughter, May, in a shocking direct message on Instagram and put their behavior on blast for all of her fans to see.

“You and May are by far the ugliest people I’ve ever seen. She [definitely] got her looks from you. Also love how you love your eyes, but they are nothing special,” the social media user declared in a jaw-dropping DM. After seeing the upsetting message, Nicole, 27, made an example out of them by firing back in the caption of her screengrab.

“What kind of person calls a child ugly? What the hell is wrong with people? So disgusting,” the TV personality wrote via her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Nicole is not the first star from the franchise to deal with shameless haters, and unfortunately, she likely won’t be the last. After making her reality TV debut in season 4, the star learned how to disregard naysayers and squash rumors about her personal life.

In November, the mom of one confirmed she and her long-distance fiancé, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni), are still going strong following her return home to the United States from Morocco. “I am not pregnant and Azan and I are very much together and happy,” Nicole replied to speculation about their romance.

Nicole arrived back in America in August after visiting Azan in his native country in March. What was expected to be a shorter trip for Nicole ended up becoming much longer because of the coronavirus pandemic and newly-enforced travel bans.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Amid the getaway, Nicole’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, even felt compelled to rush to her defense after seeing some social media users claiming the reality star “abandoned” her daughter to stay with Azan. “There was no abandonment,” Robbalee clapped back via Instagram in July. “[May] is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer.”

Now that Nicole is back in Florida with her family, she found a new passion in her life and the response from her fanbase has been very positive.

“I’m so incredibly blessed to be able to do streaming full-time on Twitch,” she wrote in December. “I’ve been live only a handful of times, but it’s been so great and so much fun! It is such a friendly and kind community.”