90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi doesn’t seem to be hiding any longer. The reality star debuted a new Cameo account following his disappearance.

“Hello fans. This is Michael from 90 Day Fiancé,” Michael, 35, said in a video shared via his Cameo profile. “Well, this is my new Cameo account. Kindly follow me and book a Cameo for your birthday shoutout, wedding anniversary, any occasion you want me to give you a shout out to. Just book me, and I’ll reply, deliver to you as soon as possible. Thank you and stay blessed.”

In a separate video, the Happily Ever After? star confirmed that he is “fine” after disappearing from the Georgia home he shared with wife Angela Deem in February.

“I appreciate you so much. And thank you for the love and support. I’m fine, I’m good,” he said. “I believe that that is not good enough, the best is yet to come.”

Angela, 58, shared an emotional message to fans after reporting her husband missing on February 26.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing,” she explained at the time, adding that he only had “like $40 on him.” Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

The timing of Michael’s disappearance was suspicious as he went missing just two months after he arrived in the United States from Nigeria.

“The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Angela said. “If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that.”

The reality star was marked safe after making contact with authorities using a burner phone.

“He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” blogger John Yates revealed

Days later, Michael broke his silence in a video message shared by Instagram blogger Kiki and Kibbitz, though he did not address his disappearance. “Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now. I mean, at this moment. When the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, thank you. And God bless you.”

Michael and Angela tied the knot in 2020 and worked for years to bring Michael to the States. However, amid his disappearance, Angela hinted that she planned to divorce the Nigeria native.

“I love him, but I can’t take him back because what he did here proves that he don’t give a f–k,” she said on YouTube Live. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour.”