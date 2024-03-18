90 Day Fiancé stars Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks made headlines when they accused Rock of Love alum Daisy de la Hoya of stalking them. What has the couple accused Daisy of and has she responded to the allegations?

What Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks Accuse Daisy de la Hoya Of?

Mariah and Tom filed a police report claiming that Daisy has stalked them several times at their Las Vegas home. The pair claimed that the first instance of harassment took place in January 2024, according to the police report obtained by TMZ on March 16, 2024. They alleged that Daisy chased Tom in their neighborhood, adding that she got in his personal space and sniffed him before she declared her love for him.

Tom said that Daisy’s behavior continued and she would regularly call out his name in the following weeks, while she also allegedly invited him inside of her home for dinner. He further claimed that Daisy – who became a fan of him when he appeared on the TLC show – continued to find him whenever he was in the apartment complex for weeks.

The police report then detailed an incident in which Daisy followed Mariah and Tom when they were out for a walk. She allegedly asked Tom if she could call him a rideshare service several times, which he said he declined.

Daisy’s ​alleged attempts to get close to the Nottingham, England, native continued when she chased him and Mariah out of their building and got into their car. The pair then unlocked their car, though the VH1 star refused to get out. She remained in the vehicle for 20 minutes until police arrived at the scene. Despite getting authorities involved, Daisy was not arrested for the incident.

In light of the drama, the couple said that they asked management to move them to another building. Tom also claimed that he has proof of Daisy’s stalking and said he has several videos of her behavior.

One video shared by TMZ showed Daisy outside of Tom and Mariah’s home as she seemingly cried and declared that the situation was “horrible.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Has Daisy de la Hoya Responded to Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks’ Allegations?

While Mariah and Tom filed a police report about the situation, Daisy has not publicly addressed the stalking claims made against her. It also appears that no charges have been pressed against her.