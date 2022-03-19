Are Tom Brooks and Mariah Fineman still together? The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star moved on with his brunette beauty following his split from ex Darcey Silva. The long-distance couple sparked engagement rumors in January 2021 after more than one year of dating, but fans are wondering about where their relationship status stands now as they prepare to make their debut on the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day Diaries.

Tom, 42, and Mariah met in mid-July 2020. At the time, the United States had travel bans in place against the U.K., so Tom was not able to travel to the U.S. from his home country. Instead, Mariah took several trips to visit him and they continued to date long-distance for more than a year months until he relocated to Las Vegas in late 2021.

Prior to his romance with Mariah and after his split from Darcey, 47, Tom briefly dated a woman named Shannon.

The English businessman has been very open about his strong connection with his lady love, even getting a tattoo of her name and an infinity sign permanently etched onto his arm to symbolize their bond in 2021, months before his move to America.

Courtesy of Tom Brooks/Instagram

Tom and the iDrink Beverages president have since been posting many loved up photos together on social media and they rang in New Year’s Eve 2022 together. They even sparked engagement rumors that month after Tom shared a photo of a gorgeous Tiffany & Co. diamond engagement ring.

“@ladym_tv so many people keep asking if we are going to get married … I’ve had the ring [for] a while,” Tom captioned an Instagram Reel, tagging Mariah. He added fuel to the speculation with his many hashtags reading, “#engagementring #engagement #diamondring #wedding.”

Many of their followers thought the British native’s post was an engagement announcement. Fellow 90 Day Fiancé franchise costars like Lisa Robinson (née Hamme) (a.k.a. “Baby Girl Lisa”) and alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima congratulated the couple in the comments. However, it’s unclear if Tom and Mariah are currently engaged.

Whether they are engaged or not, it seems that since they closed the distance, the couple is still going strong today. In March, Tom shared a sweet tribute to Mariah in the caption of a selfie from one of their dinner dates.

“@ladym_tv Lots of people are saying I seem a better version of myself with you by my side and I have to agree…. Adore you darling, thank you for being you ….” he wrote on March 9. She responded, “♥️👑 beyond adorable of you❌ you’re a special one darling.”