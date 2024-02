Taylor Swift

In January, David Crowe, a 33-year-old Seattle man was held without bail after being arrested three times outside the “You Belong With Me” singer’s $20 million NYC home. He had been spotted chain-smoking and acting erratically, including telling passersby he was there to see Taylor.

It’s not the first time the 34-year-old has felt threatened. At least five other men have tried to gain entry to her homes. Revealing that she carries QuikClot army grade bandages for gunshot or stab wounds, the Grammy winner said, “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”