There’s no turning back now! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik joked she got pregnant on purpose to keep her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, by her side forever on Thursday, April 23.

“You guys are so darn cute! Nice to see that the K1 process isn’t always a scam!” one user commented on a photo of the new parents and their son, Shai Josef. “I got knocked up so it couldn’t be a scam with us,” the 31-year-old jokingly replied. “He’s stuck with me,” she added with a shrugging and a crying laughing emoji.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei first met in 2013 during her Birthright trip. At the time, Alex was a medic in Israel. After they fell in love, he came to the United States on a K1 visa and later wed the New York native in 2015. They had another wedding celebration for his family in Israel in 2016. Alexei officially became an American citizen on January 25.

Just four months later, the couple welcomed their first child on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. Shai weighed in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches. The little boy surprised his family by arriving one month earlier than his expected due date in May.

“We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed!” the reality stars told Us Weekly in a statement after his arrival. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

The parents chose to wait a week before sharing his special name with the world. “We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” she revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. “We are so in love.”

“Shai means ‘gift’ and he’s definitely out gift!” Loren said during a Q&A session explaining the significance behind his moniker. “The name breakdown: Shai is after my grandfather Sam and Josef is after Alexey’s Grandfather Josef.” Surrounded by two blue heart emojis, she wrote out his full name: “Shai Josef.” There is no denying this 90 Day couple is the real deal!